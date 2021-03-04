Salem police shoot and kill armed man reportedly in mental health crisis

Oregon State Police said Salem police got a call about a man having a mental health crisis. When officers arrived, the man confronted them with a gun, OSP said.

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem police officer shot and killed a man who threatened first responders with a gun during a reported mental health crisis Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police (OSP) said in a news release.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Salem police and fire departments responded to a call near the corner of Ewald Avenue Southeast and Hillview Drive Southeast about a man in crisis who had hurt himself.

Firefighters arrived before officers and the man threatened the firefighters with a gun, according to OSP. Still armed, the man also confronted officers when they arrived, OSP said. An officer then shot the man, who died at the scene despite first responders' attempts to revive him. No first responders were injured during the incident.

The involved Salem police officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. OSP is investigating the shooting.