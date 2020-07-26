Salem Police looking for suspect in two attempted abductions

On Saturday, July 25, at around 5:30 a.m. a man approached a Dutch Brothers coffee stand, located in the 1000 block of Commercial Street SE. He showed a semi-automatic handgun to a woman working in the stand. He attempted to get the woman to leave with him. He was scared off by a second person working, according to Salem police.

An hour later, a man with a similar description went to the Java Crew coffee stand, located in the 700 block of Wallace Road NW and attempted to grab the woman working inside. She was able to run away from the men who then left the scene.



The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 6'0", 180 lbs, with dark hair. He is described as being armed with a semi-automatic handgun.



Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.