Salem Police investigate report of woman chased by bicyclist with pruning shears in park

Police said a woman riding a bicycle through Minto-Brown Island Park on Tuesday morning was followed by another bicyclist who had a pair of pruning shears.

SALEM, Ore. — A woman riding her bicyclist through Minto-Brown Island Park on Tuesday morning was followed by another bicyclist who had a pair of pruning shears, according to Salem police.

Police said the woman was on the trails near the river and passed a man who was stopped on a bike. The woman reported the man had a pair of pruning shears in his hand and started to chase her. The woman also reported that he rammed his bicycle into her bicycle.

According to police, the woman yelled for help. She rode toward the bicycle and pedestrian bridge at Riverfront Park where she could see people. Police said at that point, the suspect rode away.

Police said the suspect had a mountain bike with "unusually large handlebar ends and no suspension."