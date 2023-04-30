Gunshots hit two police cars in Salem

No officers or deputies were injured when their patrol cars were hit by gunfire on Sunday night, authorities said.

SALEM, Ore. — Two police cars were hit by bullets on Sunday night in separate incidents about 35 minutes apart.

Nobody was injured by the gunshots.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are actively investigating this incident and working with other law enforcement partners.

A short while later, officers with the Salem Police Department were on patrol when their vehicle was hit by bullets.

According to police, the patrol car was driving by the intersection of Silverton Road Northeast and Fairhaven Avenue Northeast around 8:15 p.m.

Police report that no officers were injured in the second incident either.

"The incident is being actively investigated," according to a police spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

