Salem man charged with sexual abuse of four children

Police said Luis Fernando Del Rio Jr.'s wife ran a child care business out of their home, and they fear there may be more victims.

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man was formally charged Friday for allegedly sexually abusing several children, according to the Salem Police Department.

Luis Fernando Del Rio Jr., 35, has been charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and four counts of first-degree sodomy. He was arraigned at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex, where his bail was set at $500,000.

Police said Del Rio abused at least four children, but he had access to many because his wife ran a child care business out of their home. For that reason, police said they're concerned there may be more victims.

Del Rio has gone by the names Fernando, Freddy and Nando. He's lived in the Salem-Keizer area, McMinnville, Oregon and Twin Falls, Idaho.