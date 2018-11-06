Authorities have charged Dennis Sarver of Salem in the Saturday afternoon murder of a Falls City resident.

The 61-year-old is accused of killing Earl Jambura III, 52, on Black Rock Road near Falls City. Polk County Sheriff Deputies found Jambura at around 2 p.m. after responding to a report that someone had been shot and killed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

In addition to murder, Sarver is charged with criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter in the second degree.

A request to the Polk County District Attorney for more information about the circumstances of the case was not returned Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact the reporter at cradnovich@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6864, or follow him on Twitter at @CDRadnovich

© 2018 KGW