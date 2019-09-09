SALEM, Ore. — Police have arrested a Salem man they say is connected to a weeklong crime spree throughout northeast Salem and parts of Marion and Linn County.

Carl Sandberg, 34, is accused in a series of burglaries, arsons, vehicle thefts and other crimes. He was arrested on Sept. 7.

Salem Police say during his series of crimes, Sandberg showed a disregard for human and animal life and personal property by setting multiple residences and the Capital Baptist Church on fire.

The arsons resulted in personal property destruction, and two pet dogs died in the fires.

Police also say Sandberg has prior felony convictions..

Sandberg is currently lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility. His initial charges include:

• Arson in the first degree

• Burglary in the first degree

• Aggravated animal abuse in the first degree

• Theft in the first degree

• Unlawful use of a credit card

• Identity theft

• Unlawful use of a motor vehicle