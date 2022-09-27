Driver hits 2 kids near elementary school in Salem

The incident happened in the parking lot at Chávez Elementary School Tuesday morning. The kids were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened while students were being dropped off for class in the parking lot at Chávez Elementary School near Walker Road Northeast and Serra Court Northeast.

The students were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Salem-Keizer Public Schools.

KGW reached out to the Salem Police Department for more information, but have not heard back yet.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools and Salem police have not released any details about the driver involved in the incident.

Mónica Takata, the principal of Chávez Elementary School, sent a letter to elementary school staff, family and students to notify them about the incident:

Dear Chávez Elementary Families,

I just want to let you know about an incident this morning during drop off. Two of our students were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot this morning. The students were transported by emergency vehicles for medical care and will be okay. I wanted to let you know in case you or your student had any concerns about all the activity at our school this morning.

Safety Reminders:

Follow speed limit on Walker Rd. 20 MPH when lights are flashing.

Speed limit in the parking lot is 10 MPH.

Be on the lookout for students and adults during drop off and pick up times.