SALEM, Ore. — Rocky the husky is recovering back at home in Salem after someone shot him in the head.

On Friday, Rocky slipped out of his yard and he was found in a neighbor's yard with a gunshot wound to his head a short time later.

Rocky is a bit of an escape artist, according to his owner, and has escaped before but not in several months.

"It's not just scary for me, but like or my neighbors and other people who have dogs. I've seen other dogs roam around too it could happen to them as well so yes really concerning," said Rocky's owner.

He is expected to recover without brain damage, but it is unclear how well he will hear out of his right ear.

Salem Police are looking for anyone who may have information as to who shot Rocky.

Rocky's family has created a GoFundMe for his surgery funds. You can donate by clicking here.