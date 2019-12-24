SALEM, Ore. — Dozens of homeless campers lined the Salem Capitol Mall on Monday morning.

Several campers said they set up their tents on Friday to send city leaders a message.

“Our biggest thing right now, we want the city to hear us and we want our words to matter, we want to count out here,” explained one of the campers who goes by Uncle Ray on the streets.

The tents were set up in the shadow of the Capitol. A visible reminder that the homeless crisis in Salem is at a tipping point.

“They wouldn't be here right now if they weren't about what this is really about, and that's to tell the city we're done playing your games,” Uncle Ray said.

Oregon State Police posted notice that the campers needed to leave. Monday morning, troopers and Oregon State Parks Employees walked around telling campers they needed to leave by 12:30 p.m., as homeless advocates tried to connect people with services.

“Everyone is doing their best to make sure their needs are met, but I think the hope from the campers is that the state will see they have nowhere else to go and they need a solution now,” explained Sara Webb, who is the program manager at the Arches Project.

Many campers said they will continue to move from spot to spot until something changes.

“Just kind of squat where we can until we get threatened to get kicked out and then it's on to the next spot,” explained another homeless camper who goes by the name Bear.

The city said so far, everyone has moved voluntarily when asked, which means no one has been cited for illegal camping under the new camping ban.

OSP and the city of Salem said they are working together to come up with a compassionate solution.

“We need more housing,” Webb explained. “A lot of the population have mental health concerns, some severe disabilities, so we need more permanent supportive housing beds, but that's a long term solution, we need some sort of a quick solution right now to get them off the street, so we don't have anybody dying in the elements.”

The Salem City Council had hoped Salem First Presbyterian Church would be part of the quick solution and approved funding for them to open a permanent warming shelter from January to March. The church said it does not have enough staff, volunteers, or resources to run a warming shelter that is open every night through the winter.

The church currently runs an emergency warming shelter and said it takes 30 volunteers per night to keep that open. The emergency shelter opens when it is snowing, flooding, or when temperatures hit 32 degrees or lower. The church said the warming shelter will be open Monday night for people who need help. Staff said they want to do more to help, but logistically cannot. The church said it needs more volunteers to help out.

If you want to help with the homeless crisis, a number of organizations also need volunteers. Learn more

RELATED: Delayed council vote sparks new debate over Portland's sweeps of homeless camps

RELATED: Homeless campers create holiday message along I-205