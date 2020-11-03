SALEM, Ore — Firefighters are taking extra precautions on calls because of COVID-19. That includes more protective equipment and extra screening for people, so firefighters know if they need to put on protective gear when they respond.

The Salem Fire Department has two pandemic supply rooms they created years ago in preparation for something like COVID-19. So, they do not have to worry about running out of supplies as things like masks and disinfectant are now on back order.

“So, each one of these contain 10 kits,” explained Deputy Fire Chief Gabriel Benmoussa with the Salem Fire Department.

The kits he is talking about sit on a shelf labeled “coronavirus restock supplies,” inside a whole storage closet full of pandemic supplies. It is how the Salem Fire Department is making sure their firefighters stay safe if they have to respond to a call where someone might have COVID-19.

“So there's an N95 mask, there's a gown, and then these are boot covers, and actually they have goggles already, and then gloves in their engines,” Benmoussa explained.

The pandemic supply rooms are not new though. The department created the two supply rooms when SARS and Ebola were the biggest concerns. Now, it has come in very handy for COVID-19.

“It's an investment worth making to be prepared,” Benmoussa said.

All of their fire engines are also stocked with the kits and disinfectant. Two things that are now hard to come by.

The Clark County Fire Department said they have similar supplies, but have to be more careful about how often they use them because it could take four months to get more N95 masks. They said they cannot get more hand sanitizer until April. As a precaution, they have also canceled a number of public related services like blood pressure checks, station tours, and school visits.

Portland Fire and Rescue said they are not doing ride-alongs right now. They have also closed the Belmont Museum.

Each fire department also said dispatchers are asking extra questions to screen people for COVID-19, so firefighters know what they are walking into.

“We're prepared, so I mean that's what we do, and then we'll adapt to whatever comes, but we feel we're absolutely prepared to protect our firefighters,” Benmoussa said.

Salem also put guidance cards on each engine that outline when to use the protective equipment and what steps need to be taken if firefighters have to take someone to the hospital who is suspected of having the virus.

