SALEM, Ore. — A Salem family is turning hateful vandalism at their home into a positive message. Their home and vehicle were tagged with homophobic slurs.

“I was kind of angry and confused as to why someone would do this,” said Jacob Nelson.

Jacob, 14, identifies as bisexual. He and his family woke up Saturday to a lot of hate, in the form of graffiti. Somebody tagged their house, vehicle and driveway.

“It was definitely directed at Jacob,” said his mother, Michelle Nelson.

Michelle said the vandals even threw a rock through a front window of the house and tagged a neighbor’s truck.

“I was just flabbergasted and overwhelmed,” she said. “Who would do this?”

Michelle suspects the vandalism is the work of some kids who have been bullying Jacob, but she does not know for sure. What she does know is that Jacob will not let this get him down.

Mike Benner

“He’s standing up for himself and saying I’ll be OK,” she said.

Jacob helped clean the graffiti off the house and he touched up the graffiti on the driveway by adding a rainbow and flags. He hopes to inspire the LGBTQ community.

“To be proud of who you are,” said Jacob.

Michelle says the detail shop that cleaned up her minivan did it free of charge. She says support from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

The Nelsons filed a police report. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Salem Police Department.

