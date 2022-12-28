Detectives seize almost 60 pounds of narcotics, more than two dozen guns in Salem investigation

Salem police said they arrested two men during a traffic stop on Tuesday, but a search of their home uncovered the bulk of the drugs, guns and cash.

SALEM, Ore. — Detectives seized more than two dozen guns and nearly 60 pounds of different narcotics in Salem on Tuesday, part of a months-long investigation into drug and gun dealing and manufacturing in the area, according to the Salem Police Department.

The sting started with the arrest of 45-year-old Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez and 50-year-old Silvia Rodriguez Diaz during a traffic stop on Tuesday, Salem police said. In the vehicle, detectives reported finding two loaded handguns, cash and plastic bags full of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Police then served a search warrant at the home that Hernandez and Diaz shared on High Street SE, not far from McKinley Elementary School.

Combined with the contraband found earlier in the vehicle, detectives found more than $63,000 in cash, 29.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 15.1 pounds of cocaine, 12.3 pounds or an estimated 55,000 fentanyl pills, 2.4 pounds of heroin, 26 guns and a 3D printer.

Salem police estimated that, taken all together, the drugs seized Tuesday had a street value of just under $700,000.

“Preventing illicit drugs from spreading in our city and illegal firearms from fueling violence is a top priority,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack. “Yesterday’s arrest is an example of the incredible work being done by our detectives through the Safe Streets Project which can only be accomplished thanks to our federal partners.”

The Safe Streets Task Force includes the Salem Police Department working in collaboration with multiple federal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.

Salem police said that the task force's investigations have resulted in the seizure of more than 125,000 fentanyl pills, 1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, about 140 pounds of meth, 17 pounds of cocaine, about 4 pounds of heroin and 172 guns since the beginning of 2022.