The city of Salem announced Saturday afternoon that drinking water is now safe for all customers of the City of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association.

Drinking water samples collected Wednesday and Thursday showed toxin levels below health advisory levels, meaning the water is safe to drink.

On May 29, Salem issued a do not drink notice for children under 6 years old and vulnerable populations due to confirmation of low levels of algal toxins.

