Salem declares state of emergency, enacts curfew due to protests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem joined the long list of cities across the country protesting over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
Salem Police were quiet on Twitter about the demonstration, save for a tweet about blocked roads earlier in the evening.
At around 11:30 p.m. it appears Salem Police declared an unlawful assembly as protestors began setting off fireworks at police.
Just before 12 a.m. a state of emergency and curfew was put into place in Salem, likely to control the crowd.
Portland has a similar curfew in place that began at 8 p.m., though the protesting went long into the night.