x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

local

Salem declares state of emergency, enacts curfew due to protests

Salem, like Portland, has declared a state of emergency and has put into place a curfew.
Police lights (Stock photo)

SALEM, Ore. — Salem joined the long list of cities across the country protesting over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Salem Police were quiet on Twitter about the demonstration, save for a tweet about blocked roads earlier in the evening.

At around 11:30 p.m. it appears Salem Police declared an unlawful assembly as protestors began setting off fireworks at police.

Just before 12 a.m. a state of emergency and curfew was put into place in Salem, likely to control the crowd.

Portland has a similar curfew in place that began at 8 p.m., though the protesting went long into the night.

RELATED: Timeline: Saturday night riot in Portland in response to death of George Floyd

RELATED: Portland's Saturday George Floyd protests less crowded, violent, than Friday night