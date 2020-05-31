Salem declares state of emergency, enacts curfew due to protests

Salem, like Portland, has declared a state of emergency and has put into place a curfew.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem joined the long list of cities across the country protesting over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Salem Police were quiet on Twitter about the demonstration, save for a tweet about blocked roads earlier in the evening.

At around 11:30 p.m. it appears Salem Police declared an unlawful assembly as protestors began setting off fireworks at police.

Just before 12 a.m. a state of emergency and curfew was put into place in Salem, likely to control the crowd.