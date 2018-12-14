SALEM, Ore — A construction worker was briefly trapped under a structure near the intersection of Front and Academy streets NE in Salem on Thursday afternoon.

Salem Fire Department responded to the scene around 1 p.m. A construction employee, a man, was working to remove a stand-alone structure when it collapsed and trapped him.

Firefighters removed him from the structure and transported him to Salem Hospital in critical condition, according to Deputy Chief Gabriel Benmousa.

