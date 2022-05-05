Coast Guard rescues sailor caught in violent surf near Astoria

The man had to jump from his 26-foot sailboat after it was disabled and repeatedly thrashed by waves.

ASTORIA, Ore. — The captain of a small sailboat was saved from the waves near Astoria on Wednesday after he was forced to abandon ship. He was rescued by crews from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

According to USCG, the man's 26-foot sailboat was disabled off the coast of Fort Stevens, not far from Astoria. Video of the ordeal shows the boat repeatedly hit broadside by surging whitecaps.

While the boat does not capsize, one of its sails can be seen fluttering limply into the water below. The captain appears unable to keep his bow toward the waves in order to head away from shore and reduce the impact of incoming swells.

After enduring repeated hits from the waves, the man jumped overboard and paddled away from his sailboat. USCG said that he was rescued by a boat crew stationed at Cape Disappointment and taken to emergency services for evaluation.

A subsequent photo posted by USCG showed the sailboat washed ashore at Fort Stevens State Park.

Just a day prior, Coast Guard crews from Tillamook Bay worked with a good Samaritan to save two people whose 14-foot boat was taking on water near the bar entrance. One of them was in the water, while the other was still in the flooded boat. USCG said that both were rescued and taken to emergency services.

At the end of April, a Coast Guard helicopter crew saved two teenage siblings who were stranded on a rocky shore and nearly swept into the ocean near Depoe Bay. The teens were hoisted up and brought to safety roughly one hour from when the initial 911 call came in, according to USCG.