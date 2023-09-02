Russell Wilson's foundation responds to investigation into financial practices

According to the statement, the foundation has delivered more than $13 million that benefits "education, pediatric cancer research and hunger prevention."

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's Why Not You Foundation released a statement praising its accomplishments following a USA TODAY investigation that alleges that less than half the money it raises goes to charity.

According to the statement, the foundation has delivered more than $13 million that benefits "education, pediatric cancer research and hunger prevention." One of the highlights is the Why Not You Academy, which opened in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Why Not You Foundation has been a generous partner and raised over $700,000 to support launching the school and another $1 million committed for 2023," academy CEO Scott Canfield said as part of the statement. "The positive impact we are making in the community would not be possible without the steadfast support and commitment of the Why Not You Foundation."

Between 2014 and 2021, less than half of the foundation's revenue has gone toward services in five of eight of those years, according to the Washington Secretary of State.

In 2021, for example, the foundation's revenue was $1.7 million, while $365,147 was spent on services. Another $1.4 million was used for expenses. That means just 25% went to program services.

In 2019, $612,387 went to services, while $319,008 went to salaries and other employee compensation, according to tax return documents. In total, the foundation's expenses in 2019 were almost $1.6 million.