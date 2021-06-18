2021 Rose Festival Queen makes history

This year's Queen of Rosaria is the daughter of a former queen.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Valley Catholic High School senior Lilianna "Lili" Rosebrook was crowned the 2021 Rose Festival Queen Friday in a ceremony at Washington Park. Rosebrook is the second member of her family to be crowned: her mother, Deanna Connell, represented St. Mary's Academy and was the 1989 Rose Festival Queen.

Rosebrook plans to pursue a degree in chemical engineering and attend medical school. She is a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar. She was recognized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society after raising $25,000 through the Bike MS campaign in 2018. Rosebrook said she was inspired by her father, Philip, who suffers from MS.