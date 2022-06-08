Rose Festival's Junior Parade returns to Northeast Portland

The Junior Parade starts at 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. It's one of several Rose Festival events happening this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time since 2019, thousands of people are expected to watch the Rose Festival's Junior Parade in person in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, June 8. It was cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic.

The Junior Parade starts at 1 p.m. on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. KGW will stream it live in the video player above, on the KGW YouTube channel and the KGW news app.

There will be multiple bands and dance and drill teams. People will also get a glimpse of Grand Marshal The Unipiper, who will lead the Woodmere Unicycle Club.

The Junior Parade is one of several Rose Festival events happening this week. More information about those events are included at the bottom of this article.

Junior Parade route

The parade route includes Northeast Sandy Boulevard from 57th Avenue to 40th Avenue. It goes north to Northeast Tillamook Street and west to Northeast 36th Avenue at Grant High School. TriMet bus line 12 to the Tigard Transit Center, line 75 to St. Johns and line 77 to Montgomery Park will not be in service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fleet Week

Another Rose Festival tradition, Fleet Week, kicked off June 8 and runs through Monday, June 13. Ships with the U.S Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy are arriving at Portland's waterfront and people will be able to take tours of some of the ships. Tickets are not required and the tours are free. The U.S. Navy requires that people be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. People also need to bring an ID and they must wear closed-toe shoes. Bags, strollers and wheelchairs are not allowed on board.

Grand Floral Parade

The third and final Rose Festival parade, the Grand Floral Parade, starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. It will feature large floral floats with bands, marching groups, drill teams and dancers, and vintage vehicles.

The Grand Floral Parade traditionally starts in Northeast Portland and goes over the river into downtown, but this year, it will travel on the east side of the Willamette River.

CityFair