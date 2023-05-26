What it could cost a family of 4 to attend the Rose Festival CityFair

From parking and carnival ride tickets, to food, KGW tallied up how much it could cost to spend the day at CityFair.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's waterfront will be packed with people and entertainment over the next couple of weekends for the Portland Rose Festival CityFair. It starts May 26 and runs through mid June.

From parking and carnival ride tickets, to food, here's a look at what it could cost a family of four to attend CityFair for the day.

Parking

The CityFair does not have it's own designated parking, meaning families planning to drive will need to pay for street parking, or a parking lot or garage.

Around downtown Portland, street parking costs $2 per hour on Saturdays and most of Sunday.

KGW searched for parking garages and lots near Tom McCall Waterfront Park and found rates ranging from $1.50 per hour (for some parking lots) to $8 per hour, or $10 to $11 all day.

Tickets for admission

The price of general admission per person is $15 at the gate, but families can save $3 off online. Tickets include all musical performances. Kids ages 6 years old and under can attend for free. Veterans and service members can also get in at no cost by showing their ID at the gate.

A season pass ticket costs $20 and can be used for all 10 days of CityFair.

Carnival ride tickets

Tickets for carnival rides are available in person at the CityFair and can range from $20 to $117. Rides can take 12 to 13 tickets per ride. Below is a list of the different ticket prices.

34 ride tickets: $20 cash or $21 debit/credit card

68 ride tickets: $40 cash or $41 debit/credit card

120 ride tickets: $60 cash or $62 debit/credit card

250 ride tickets: $115 cash or $117 debit/credit card

Food and drinks

Spending a day at CityFair likely means your family will need to grab a bite to eat

A hamburger costs about $9 while a pulled pork sandwich is $12, and mac and cheese is $8.

Adults wanting to try beers on tap for the Oregon Brewers Festival Tap Takeover (June 2-4) will pay $12 for a 12-ounce drink, and $7 for each refill.

Total cost