WEST LINN, Ore. — At least one person was seriously injured in a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 205 near West Linn on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection with 10th Street, about one mile south of Oregon City, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Firefighters and medics pulled one person from a crashed vehicle. The severity of the person’s injuries is unknown.

The northbound lanes of I-205 were closed to allow a Life Flight helicopter to land and transport the person to a hospital. The lanes have been reopened but there is a significant backup.

Latest updates from ODOT’s Trip Check