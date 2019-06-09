PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW’s Rod Hill continued his exploration of the great parts of our state with a trip to the Willamette River in downtown Portland.

He joined up with the River Huggers Swim Team, part of the Portland Access Project. They are 375 open-water enthusiasts who champion the use of the city's signature waterway by swimming across the river every day, spring through fall.

The Portland Access Project works to change Portlanders’ relationship with the water by hosting events, organizing teams and advocating for expanded public access.

Rod joined the group on the water for a float and talked with the people about why they love taking the dive and spending their mornings with like-minded friends.

And Rod’s experience seemed to ignite his own love affair with the waters of the Willamette.