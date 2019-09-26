Editor's note: The video above is from February 2019.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Yamhill County photographer has pleaded guilty to 23 felony counts for assaulting four teenage girls in Carlsbad, Calif. during modeling sessions.

Robert Koester, 52, was charged earlier this year on a separate set of child porn production charges related to a case in Oregon.

Koester is a suspected serial sexual predator who authorities say took nude photos of models and sexually assaulted many of them, including some minors. The alleged criminal behavior occurred in Oregon and California. Authorities said Koester may have been committing these criminal acts as far back as 1994. He was arrested in November of 2018.

After his arrest, Koester was charged in San Diego County Superior Court with six felony counts involving sex crimes against minors. A week later, 35 related state charges were filed against Koester. In February, he was charged with 32 related felony charges in Yamhill County Circuit Court. In March, he was charged with two counts of producing child pornography by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of California.

Koester pleaded guilty to the charges in Carlsbad this week, and is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison on Oct. 25, 2019.

Anyone who has information about the investigation or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to complete a secure and confidential online questionnaire.