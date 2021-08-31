Police search for robbery suspect in SE Portland neighborhood; residents asked to stay indoors

PPB said residents between Southeast 92nd Avenue to Interstate 205 and Southeast Washington Street to Southeast Taylor Street should stay inside.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in a small area of the Montavilla neighborhood in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

Police said around 7 a.m., a person reported that their car was stolen from a parking lot between 92nd Avenue and 91st Avenue. When officers arrived, the suspect, a man, was in the car and drove away.

PPB does not believe the suspect is an immediate threat to the public, but residents between Southeast 92nd Avenue to Interstate 205 and Southeast Washington Street to Southeast Taylor Street should stay inside and lock their doors. Police are also asking people to report any suspicious activity to 911.

PPB has called in its Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) for assistance in the search.

TriMet said bus line 15 has been detoured, and there are no stops to Southeast Washington and 82nd Avenue to Southeast 96th and Mall 205 due to police activity.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.