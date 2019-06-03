PORTLAND, Ore. — Although snow flurries have fallen throughout the Portland metro area much of Wednesday, major road temperatures are well above freezing and are expected to remain that way through the night, according to the National Weather Service.

However, there could be slick spots on secondary roads in the hills, the weather service warned.

Flurries have stayed in the Portland area longer than anticipated. But most areas have seen no to little accumulation.

Check here for closures information

VIDEO: Snowflakes at the Reserve golf course in Aloha, Oregon

KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said the snow flurries will taper off from west to east during the afternoon.

Another chance of snow showers is in the forecast Thursday.

"Once again, valley roads could get icy, but total moisture will be light and daytime temps will warm into the 40s," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

Latest weather forecast

The weather service said there have only been 13 Marches when at least 0.1 inch of snow was recorded at Portland International Airport.

This week’s cold comes on the heels of the third-coldest February on record for Portland, in terms of mean temperature average.

KGW Rod Hill Another cold start to a March morning. Notice 22 degrees in Kelso and 8 degrees in The Dalles! Skies are clear over Portland, but clouds will increase this afternoon. Look for metro daytime highs...

The last time Portland saw a 50-degree high was back on Groundhog Day, Hill said. Since Feb. 2, Portland has seen all but one day with average temperatures below normal, including a record-low high temperature of 36 degrees on Feb. 27.

When will we see normal temperatures for this time of year? Hill says the majority of weather outlook models have shown the extreme cold breaking in mid-March

Normal mid-March daytime highs are usually between 55-60 degrees, Hill said.

Get the new Portland Weather app!