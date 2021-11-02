With winter weather on the way, road crews say they are prepared

Road crews throughout the metro area are geared up to clear the way for drivers. Many are starting some long shifts, that could last through the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Road crews throughout the metro area are geared up to clear the way for drivers. Many are starting some long shifts now that could last through the weekend.



While a lot of us will do everything we can to avoid traffic trouble that comes from winter weather and snow, road crews will be out clearing the way for those who do need to drive.



Both the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) say they're ready for the weather.



“Our crews have been all ready for days getting the plow blades on the trucks getting the de-icer ready to go,” said ODOT’s Don Hamilton.



“We go into our 12-hour emergency response shifts tonight we go into those shifts and we plan to be aggressively applying anti-icer in advance of that potential snowfall,” said Hannah Schafer, spokesperson for ODOT.



PBOT has been out for the past couple of days putting down anti-icer. You can see the telltale lines on streets like West Burnside. And they've been getting the plow and sand trucks ready, too.

PBOT usually has two people in each truck, for a second set of eyes. But this year, it's just the driver in the cab, due to the coronavirus.

“Because of the pandemic it’s going to be an additional challenge for our drivers, who are extremely concerned about safety, to be aware of everything that’s going on around them so we are asking folks if you do see our vehicles out give them plenty of space,” said Schafer.



You know it can get treacherous out there. Maybe you remember some of our big snowstorms of the past, which caused huge problems in places like Highway 26 over Sylvan.



“We haven't had to use a lot of our supplies this year, so we've got plenty of salt, plenty of de-icer,” said ODOT’s Hamilton.

Hamilton said they are all stocked up and ready to attack the problem spots with plows, sand, de-icer and yes, salt.





“Winter maintenance is really more about art than science in many ways: we have to find the right tool at the right place at the right time in order to make this work as effectively as possible.”



From the metro area to the gorge, up into southwest Washington, where Washington State Department of Transportation is preparing. This could get nasty. If it does, the best advice: stock up for a few days, and hunker down.



“Check the forecast, watch Channel 8's forecast and find out what's going on and get home before the storm hits when the roads are still safe and dry,” said Hamilton.



And PBOT reminds us that getting around safely includes sidewalks, and you're responsible for clearing them outside your home.

