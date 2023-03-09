Here are the road closures for Shamrock Run on Sunday

Most major downtown Portland street closures will take effect starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of runners are getting ready to flock the streets of downtown Portland in their Kelly Green gear for the 41st annual Shamrock Run, closing streets to traffic from 7 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The run, known as "Opening Day of Running Season in Portland," takes place along Portland's scenic downtown Tom McCall Waterfront Park. All race courses this year will start in the park along Naito Parkway and run through the center of downtown.

This year Shamrock Run will be partnering with Kell's Irish Pub & Brewery, bringing a finish line celebration unlike any other.

The event is expected to draw up to 20,000 runners, along with thousands of spectators. Portlanders should plan accordingly to prevent delays to their downtown destinations Sunday.



Event Schedule

Here is a list of street closures

Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, between NW Everett and NW 26th Avenue will be closed in both directions from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Naito Parkway, from NW Davis to SW Jefferson, will be closed in both directions from 3:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

SW Naito Parkway, from SW Columbia to SW Barbur Boulevard, will be closed in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

SW Barbur Blvd SOUTHBOUND only, from SW Sheridan to SW Hamilton, will be closed from 7:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

SW Barbur Blvd SOUTHBOUND only, from SW Hamilton to SW Parkhill, will be closed from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SW Capitol Highway from SW Barbur to SW Terwilliger will be closed in BOTH directions from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SW Terwilliger Boulevard, NORTHBOUND ONLY, from SW Capitol Highway to SW 6th Avenue, will be closed from 7:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All downtown streets west of SW 1st Avenue will remain open all morning. Bridges will not be impacted and will remain open both directions throughout the event. However, the ramp to Barbur Blvd at the west end of the Ross Island Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Weather

Portland will see mainly partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Temperatures should be pleasant for running, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 40s. Hours of steady rain will fall later in the night and into Monday, according to KGW Meteorologist Rod Hill.

KGW Weather Links:

Remember Sunday is daylight saving time with clocks across America moving forward one hour at 2 a.m. This will eliminate one hour of sleep for most people.