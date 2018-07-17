PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit works daily to ensure everyone stays safe in the water. Deputies patrol more than 100 miles of waterways, checking for life jackets, boats that are overcrowded, and people who are too drunk to drive a boat.

“If they're going to be in the water they probably shouldn't be consuming alcohol,” explained Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Sergeant Brandon White.

With the hot weather, deputies said they have been busy on the rivers as more people head to the water to stay cool.

“Oh we are very busy during the summer time, we actually bring more staff in to compensate for all the extra work we have,” White said.

Deputies said the water can be deceiving. Although it is hot out, the water temperature is still cold. At 68 degrees, symptoms of hypothermia can begin in less than an hour.

“You think it's a hot day, you're having fun in the water, and very easily that 40 minutes can creep up on you and you can start experiencing hypothermia,” White said.

Hypothermia is one concern, but dehydration and exhaustion can happen just as quickly, especially, if alcohol is involved. For boaters, deputies check for signs of intoxication and if necessary, can charge someone with boating under the influence.

River patrol units also look for life jackets, and boats with too many people on board. If your boat is overcrowded or you do not have enough life jackets for everyone on board, you could be cited and face a $270 fine.

Wearing a life jacket is key when it comes to safety. Jet skier Shannon Vanortwick said she never goes on the water without one.

“Always make sure I have my life jacket, a whistle, and I never drive by myself,” Vanortwick explained. “I always make sure there's somebody with me.”

