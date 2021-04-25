Rising Covid-19 rates have independent theater owners concerned

But it wasn't smooth going. There were restrictions about the number of people allowed in a theater and whether or not they could sell concessions.



“It's been like a yoyo for the last year, like you can do this and then you can't do this, then you can do that and this,” said Nakvasil.



She said getting films to show has been challenging too. “The studios aren't wanting to release new things right now because they’ve got to make their money too.”



And now a new blow: Friday, Governor Kate Brown talked about moving some counties back into the 'extreme risk' category because of spiking COVID-19 rates. Theater owners are worried what that could mean for them.