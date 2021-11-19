Riot declared in downtown Portland in wake of Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict

A crowd gathered outside the Justice Center to protest the verdict. Police said they declared a riot when people began causing destruction around 9 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A riot was declared in downtown Portland after protestors broke windows and vandalized buildings Friday night in the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. after a white officer shot and seriously wounded a Black man named Jacob Blake in August 2020. He faced the possibility of life imprisonment but was acquitted of all charges on Friday after arguing that he acted in self-defense.

Just after 7 p.m., an independent journalist tweeted that roughly 100 people had gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland to protest the Rittenhouse verdict. Then at 8:49 p.m., the same journalist posted a video of a couple broken windows and said a police vehicle's taillight had been smashed.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) tweeted at 9:03 p.m. that the crowd was "breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities" near Southwest Second and Madison, and that some were "throwing objects at police officers."

Then at 9:10 p.m., the PPB tweeted that a riot had been declared due to "violent, destructive behavior by a significant part of the crowd." PPB is using a loudspeaker to demand that demonstrators leave the area, saying those who do not leave may be subject to pepper spray, impact weapons, citation or arrest.

Due to violent, destructive behavior by a significant part of the crowd, the gathering in downtown Portland is a RIOT. All participants are instructed to proceed away to the WEST. — PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) November 20, 2021

The Portland Tribune's Zane Sparling shared photos and video of vandalism and protestors facing off with police.

Portland police have declared a riot tonight after demonstrators gathered downtown to protest the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial pic.twitter.com/7OBjgFvkbo — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) November 20, 2021

Earlier on Friday, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said he was making arrangements for the possibility of unrest following the Rittenhouse verdict, including pulling together a team of officers from different precincts and potentially asking officers to come in and work overtime. He said PPB would also check with Oregon State Police, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and other local partners in case additional help was needed.

"Here in Portland especially it's reasonable to expect there will be some sort of reaction to the verdict and as we've said many times we're supportive of peaceful protest, people exercising first amendment rights," Lovell said. "It's when people engage in criminal activity, violence, destruction, and vandalism that we have issues."