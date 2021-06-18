Riot declared during fight between Proud Boys, antifa in Oregon City, police say

Police said the groups had been planning to meet up following a separate confrontation a couple weeks earlier.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Police declared a riot during a fight between far-right Proud Boys and far-left antifa members at Clackamette Park Friday afternoon, according to Oregon City police.

The two groups gathered at the park, located just off McLoughlin Boulevard where the Clackamas and Willamette rivers meet, before 4 p.m. People in both groups had guns, pepper spray, bear spray and shields, police said.

Oregon City police told KGW they declared a riot when the two groups started fighting and spraying each other with chemicals.

Police have not revealed what triggered the fight but said the groups had been planning to meet up following a separate confrontation a couple weeks earlier.

Some people suffered minor injuries and were checked out by medical personnel on scene; others refused medical treatment, police said.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

Several agencies including Oregon State Police and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office assisted Oregon City police with their response.