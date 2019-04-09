Riley Zickel, 21, was reported missing on July 30, 2016, after he did not return from an overnight hike in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness Area.

Zickel’s body was recovered on September 3, 2019, after hikers contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office stating they believed they had found his body in a glacial area above Jefferson Park on Mr. Jefferson.

When Zickel had originally been reported as a missing person in 2016, multiple agencies and more than 340 people searched over 350 square miles for him.

RELATED: Another tip comes up empty in search for missing hiker

The Sept. 3 recovery mission was made challenging by the extremely steep terrain which had a lot of loose rocks that made it prone to avalanches. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue partnered with Corvallis Mountain Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol and the United States Forest Service to recover Zickel.

Zickel’s father, Robin Zickel, traveled to Oregon from California to be with rescuers during the mission. He was at the trailhead when researches brought his son out of the wilderness area.



"We are grateful to the many organizations that helped make today's recovery of Mr. Zickel possible. Without their contributions, we would not have been able to bring closure to the Zickel family after these three long years,” said Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast.

Riley Zickel, right