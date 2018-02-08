PORTLAND, Ore. — One week into the four-month-long e-scooter pilot program and the rides are still as popular.

If you head into downtown, you'll find riders along the waterfront or in the streets. What you may also find are those same riders not wearing a mandatory helmet.

Oregon law requires any rider that uses a motorized scooter, such as the e-scooters, to wear an approved helmet or potentially get cited. The fine for not wearing a helmet is $25.

Skip Scooters, the third company to get a permit to operate scooters in Portland, will roll out their scooters starting Thursday. Skip representatives will be in Portland handing out free helmets and helping riders use their scooters throughout the week.

Scooters, bikes, e-bikes: How to go car-free in Portland

© 2018 KGW