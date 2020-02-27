PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland men, Ricky Best and Keanon Lowe, are finalists for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Citizen Honor Award.

Best died in the TriMet MAX stabbings in 2017. Before he was stabbed to death by Jeremy Christian, Best stood up to defend two young women from Christian's racist rant.

Lowe, a former University of Oregon wide receiver and former Parkrose High faculty member, stopped a potential school shooting at Parkrose last year. Lowe interrupted a student who brought a gun to school and after the gun had been safely removed from the student's hands, Lowe embraced the student.

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer nominated the two men and called them heroes.

"Mr. Lowe and Mr. Best are heroes. Their courage and sacrifice not only saved lives, but courageously showed us that hate will never win," Blumenauer said. "Recognizing them with the Citizens Honor Award nomination is the least that can be done. We must continue seeking opportunities for their selfless spirit to live on every day. Portland will continue to stand against hate, and I’m proud to represent a city with such strong values."

The awards will be announced on March 12.