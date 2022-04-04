Richard Rotter is accused of shooting Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha in the head three times before driving over him and fleeing police.

EVERETT, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting and killing an Everett police officer last month has been charged and will be held without bail.

Richard James Rotter, 50, was charged Friday in Snohomish County Superior Court with aggravated first-degree murder with a firearm allegation, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

On March 25, Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha approached Rotter in the parking lot of a Starbucks after seeing him moving guns from a Mini Cooper to a Ford Fusion.

Body-worn camera captured Rocha radioing to dispatch, who told Rocha that Rotter had outstanding warrants for his arrest, including domestic violence assault from another county. Rotter also told Rocha that he was a convicted felon.

Witness cellphone video shows Rocha try to detain Rotter near the back of his Mini Cooper. Rotter began to “fight” with Rocha, and they fell to the ground. Five pops were heard on Rocha’s bodycam footage, and witness video shows Rotter shooting Rocha in the head, according to documents. A preliminary report from the medical examiner found Rocha was shot twice in the vest and three times in the head.

Police said another cellphone witness video shows the Mini Cooper accelerating backward over Rocha’s body and leaving the parking lot.

Everett police found Rotter and began chasing him after seeing Rotter ran a stoplight. The pursuit ended in a crash, and Rotter was taken into custody.

When police searched the Ford Fusion, they found 1,950 fentanyl pills along with methamphetamine and heroin.

Rotter has a lengthy criminal history, including 13 prior felonies, according to prosecutors. His last conviction was for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle in 2019.

Rotter was previously held on $5 million bail, but prosecutors asked he be held without bail pending trial, saying he was a danger to the community and shows "a propensity for violence." A judge agreed.

If convicted of aggravated first-degree murder, Rotter would face a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to court documents.