SALEM, Ore. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information to help solve a four-alarm from last summer in Salem.

Fire crews responded August 19 to a fire at Oregon Pallet in Northeast Salem. Flames destroyed an inventory of over 100,000 pallets as wells as trucks and heavy equipment in the yard. Damages were well over $1 million.

The fire was determined to be intentionally set.

Crime Stoppers is now helping out to see if the public can help lead them the person or people who might have started the fire.

The group offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips or online. Or call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/