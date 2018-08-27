PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities are offering a reward for information as they continue to look for a hit-and-run driver suspected of killing a Portland man.

The driver hit the man, 58-year-old Njuguna Githere, in Northeast Portland on Aug. 25 and fled the scene, according to police. Githere died at a hospital.

The collision occurred at around 10:35 p.m. Portland police said Githere was walking in a crosswalk across Northeast Sandy Boulevard, on the east side of 20th Avenue.

Police believe the driver was racing in a 2005-2008 silver Honda Pilot. The car may have damage to the passenger's side mirror, headlamp and turn signal.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

