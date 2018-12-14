Portland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are searching for 35-year-old Kyle Vincent Shinn, wanted in connection with a child abuse investigation.

He has several felony warrants for sodomy in the first degree in Multnomah County.

Shinn is described as a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, with short brown hair, and possibly some facial hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.

Call 503-823-HELP (4357) if you have any information.



