Reward offered after 2 bald eagles shot in Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said two bald eagles were shot in the Portland area within the span of just a few weeks.

An adult bald eagle was shot and killed back on April 5 at Portland International Raceway. On April 28, another adult bald eagle was shot and injured in West Linn. The bald eagle is recovering at Portland Audubon.

Portland Audubon is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or criminal conviction in either case.

ODFW said the recent shootings reflect a trend of poaching eagles, hawks and owls. In March, a pair of great horned howls were porched near Helix in Eastern Oregon.

"It is outrageous that people continue to illegally shoot these amazing birds of prey," says Bob Sallinger, conservation director for Portland Audubon. "We spent decades recovering bald eagle populations from the brink of extinction... It is amazing thing that we have the opportunity to see these beautiful birds in our communities and it is incredibly sad that anybody would go out and intentionally harm them."