Some restaurant owners, patrons happy to see Multnomah County moving into moderate risk level

Starting Friday, bars and restaurants can allow 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chris Nolan stopped by Brazil Grill Tuesday evening for a steak dinner.

"It's getting a little bit better, so we get out here and get some food," he said. "Have a good time."

The staff at the Brazilian steakhouse in Southwest Portland share in that enthusiasm. Manager Andres Herrera says the last year has been tough.

"We opened in July and had to close back down in November and opened again recently," Herrera said. "It's been hard on the staff and everybody."

Better days are ahead though. Multnomah County is moving from high risk to moderate risk. This means that starting Friday, bars and restaurants in Multnomah County can allow 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller.

"We are super excited," Herrera said. "Just got a bunch of new guys on that are eager to promote the Brazilian experience at Brazil Grill. We're definitely excited for more people to come in."

In addition to bars and restaurants, fitness centers in Multnomah County can allow 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is smaller. Same goes for places like museums and theaters. Retail stores can allow 75% capacity.

"With all of these openings is the reminders to stick with what's worked," said Dave Baden with the Oregon Health Authority. "Stick with social distancing. Stick with wearing masks. Limit gatherings and get vaccinated."

That advice is supported by the staff at Brazil Grill. They are doing what they can to keep themselves and patrons safe.

"We keep six feet between every single table," Herrera said. "We separate large parties, two separate tables. We sanitize tables between meals and customers."

It is not going unnoticed. Chris Nolan appreciates the hard work.