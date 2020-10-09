Resources for Oregon and Washington wildfire evacuees

With nearly 1 million acres burned the wildfires in Oregon and Washington are displacing many people who need help.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many people are evacuating their homes as fires rage in southern Washington and throughout Oregon. This is an ongoing list of resources to help evacuees in this difficult time.

Tools to help

As with any crisis, there may be people trying to take advantage of the situation by price gouging. Here is how you can report price gouging during the Oregon wildfire crisis.

As the wind continues to push fires around Oregon and southwest Washington, smoke is being pushed into Portland and beyond. Here is how you can check the air quality where you live. If smoke is an issue in your area here are some steps you can take to protect yourself.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 37 active wildfires had burned more than 800,000 acres throughout the state, according to the OEM Fires and Hotspots Dashboard. You can stay up to date with the latest wildfire locations and sizes with the OEM dashboard.

If you have to evacuate, here is a Fire Evacuation Checklist from the Forest Service:

The Red Cross Cascades Region

In Oregon, the Red Cross Cascades Region serves Oregon and southwest Washington. It is working to help evacuees in need due to displacement from the 30+ wildfires in the area.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross isn't accepting material donations. However, it is always accepting monetary donations.

Leaders said the best way to help people affected by disasters such as wildfires is to make a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit the Red Cross website, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you are not in danger of evacuation, the Red Cross has some tips on how to stay safe during wildfire season.

A list of shelters for those displaced is listed below. However, to see capacity and other shelters available in your area, you can visit the Red Cross' website.

Shelters for evacuees can be found in the following places:

Clackamas County

County officials updated the list of evacuation check-in sites and provided a link that shows which sites are open, which are closed and which are full.

Marion County

An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds at 2330 17th Street NE in Salem. Impacted residents can call 503-391-7294 for more information.

Washington County

Evacuees can go to Mountainside High School, located at 12500 SW 175th Avenue in Beaverton.

Lane County

The evacuation point for those in Blue River is Thurston High School and those west of Blue River are encouraged to travel to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Tillamook County

Residents were evacuated and a shelter was set up at the County Fairgrounds. Latest evacuation orders

Lincoln County

An evacuation site has been set up for residents affected by fires in Lincoln County at the Newport Recreation Center located at 225 SE Avery St.

Jackson County

Douglas County

Evacuated residents affected by fires in Douglas County can go to the American Red Cross Temporary Evacuation Point at the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 2110 Frear Street, Roseburg.

U-Haul is offering free storage for evacuees of the fires in Oregon and Washington

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage at 15 locations in Oregon and 10 in Washington available to evacuees.

"We're facing a truly historic outbreak of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest," said Dan Flatten, U-Haul Company of Southern Washington president. "Evacuation orders are creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options where people can bring their valued possessions. We're a longstanding member of these communities and we're here to help those in need."