Firefighters rescue patient from house fire near Powell Butte

Portland Fire & Rescue said the person was treated for smoke inhalation at a home on Gladstone Street on Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Oregon — One person was treated for smoke inhalation from a house fire on Sunday night.

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the home on Southeast Gladstone Street at Gladstone Drive east of 148th Avenue near Powell Butte Nature Park shortly after 7:15 p.m.

During a search by firefighters, the victim was found inside the home. They were brought outside to safety and were said to be conscious.

Crews encountered fire on the second floor and put it out.

There is no word at this time what sparked the fire. An investigator is looking into the cause.

