Reservation errors at Oregon state park campgrounds fixed for campers

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department said an error in camping reservations has been fixed. Campers can now max reservations six months in advance.

PORTLAND, Ore — Some people are already thinking of spring and summer camping trips. Now making reservations with Oregon State Parks is a little easier and you can also book out a little longer, but the new changes caused confusion at first.

One of those campers was John Jackson, who knows firsthand how hard it can be to find a place to camp in Oregon, especially during the big holiday weekends in the spring and summer. Jackson has been camping with the same group of friends for nearly four decades in Central Oregon.

Jackson was especially excited to hear that the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department had made changes for those looking to make camping reservations. Starting last week, the Oregon State Parks changed how far you could make a reservation in advance, from 30 days, to six months. Campers can also make reservations a little later too, starting at six in the morning each day instead of midnight.



That’s exactly what Jackson did.

“At the park I was going to there were three-fourths of the sites gone and I was booking for two other families that I was going with,” said Jackson.

He said he was surprised to see how many spots had already been scooped up. That’s because the new plan didn’t go as planned.

“When they first opened the window it was under the old time at midnight and then they applied the new time for reservations going out six months,” said Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department spokesperson Chris Havel.

The problem with the new plan is that the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department went with a new vendor to book appointments online. Havel said that’s where the problem came. So from midnight to 6 a.m. on Jan. 14, reservations were opened when they shouldn’t have been.