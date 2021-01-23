Rescuers save man from 50-foot fall near Columbia River Gorge trail

A 43-year-old man fell off a cliff in the gorge Tuesday and two other hikers came upon his location Friday evening, Hood River County Sheriff's Office said.

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — A man is alive thanks to the rescue efforts of first responders and two hikers who called authorities around 4 p.m. Friday.

Hood River County Sheriff's Office (HRCSO) was notified of a 43-year-old man who fell off a 50-foot cliff where he had been hiking Tuesday in the Gordon Creek Canyon.

An HRCSO deputy, Oregon State Police trooper, Cascade Locks Fire, along with Hood River Crag Rats and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue (PNWSAR) headed up the Gorton Creek Trail.

Rescuers said the hiker had fallen down the cliff and couldn't make it down the hazardous trail conditions himself. That's when rescue teams made the decision to request a helicopter extraction.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) assisted with airlifting the injured patient from the trail at approximately 6:45 p.m. to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

BREAKING: Air Station Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevaced a seriously injured hiker from a canyon near Cascade Locks east of Portland, OR this evening. Check back for updates. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 23, 2021

Rescuers said the injured man was in stable condition, conscious and breathing but possibly hypothermic. It was a close call for the injured hiker.

“He was extremely fortunate. Had those hikers not located him, he had a very low chance of survival through the night. The work of the search and rescue teams, first responders and the quick response from the Coast Guard led to a successful outcome today,” Search & Rescue Coordinator Deputy Chris Guertin said.

Overnight, the low temperatures in the Columbia River Gorge were approximately 34 degrees and rescuers said the injured man likely would have not survived the night.

Crag Rats Mountain Rescue on-scene commander and physician Christopher Vantilburg also helped render aid to the injured hiker.

"This is what we do," Vantilburg said. Their unit is a mountaineering rescue team, and they respond to difficult terrain rescues in the mountains.

Vantilburg said more people are adventuring outdoors this year because of COVID and much of the Eagle Creek Trail system being closed still from fires. He said they've seen an uptick in calls for mountain rescues and have had three rescues in the last week.