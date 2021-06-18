Rescuers save 2 women stuck on Santiam River

The women entered the river on inflatable tubes and became stuck behind a large downed tree.

JEFFERSON, Oregon — Rescuers saved two women who got stuck on the Santiam River near the city of Jefferson on Friday.

According to the Albany Fire Department, the women entered the river on inflatable tubes and became stuck behind a large downed tree. One person was pinned under a log, but was able to hold on and put on a life vest. The other person stayed on top of the log until first responders arrived.

The Albany Fire Department said the rescue boat could not get to the women due to the size and amount of river debris. Rescuers used water crafts, which are smaller, to reach the women and get them to shore.

Jefferson Fire District medics evaluated the women for injuries. No one was taken to the hospital.