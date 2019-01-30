MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Rescuers on Wednesday reached the wreckage of a small plane on Mount Hood and confirmed the pilot was dead. Authorities believe the pilot is the same man who was reported missing Monday.

George Regis, 63, of Battle Ground, took off out of Grove Field Airport, near Camas, Wash., on Jan. 25 in a four-person, single engine plane. Authorities said he was the only person in the plane.

George Regis was last seen taking off from Grove Field on Jan. 26.

Clark County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday afternoon, Civil Air Patrol located a signal from a plane’s emergency locator in the area of Eliot Glacier, on the northeast side of Mount Hood.

Apparent plane wreckage spotted on Mount Hood on Jan. 29, 2019

KGW

The CAP pilot confirmed the tail number of the plane was the same as the plane Regis flew. An Oregon Air National Guard helicopter crew confirmed there was a body as well.

On Wednesday, rescue teams set out around 4:30 a.m. and reached the crash site just before 9 a.m. They confirmed the pilot was deceased and was the only person on the plane. The man's body will be taken to Hood River, where his identity will be confirmed.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office believes the plane was headed for Arizona before the crash.