MOUNT HOOD, Ore. -- A rescue is underway for a climber who fell on Mount Hood Saturday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the climber fell near the Hogsback area. They first received a report of the fall shortly after 10 a.m.

The Oregonian reports the climber fell about 200 feet. KGW's Tim Gordon says the climber is badly injured but stabilized.

Rescuers reached the climber Saturday afternoon but attempts to take the climber away by helicopter have not been successful.

"The area can be very treacherous which makes it difficult for rescue attempts and we are being told there are high winds which are hampering rescue efforts," Deputy Mark Nikolai with the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Hogsback area of Mount Hood.

Rescuers will try to move the climber to another location where a helicopter pickup may be successful.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response RAT team, U.S. National Guard, and Mount Hood Ski Patrol are assisting with the rescue.

Earlier this year, a climber fell 700-1,100 feet in the Hogsback area and died.

Related: Climber dies after fall on Mount Hood

© 2018 KGW