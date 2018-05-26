MOUNT HOOD, Ore. --

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office first received a report of a fall near the Hogsback area shortly after 10 a.m.

Rescuers reached the climber, a 35-year-old male, Saturday afternoon. Rescuers verified that the climber was in serious but stable condition.

KGW's Tim Gordon said the climber had broken bones but was stabilized. The climber fell about 100 feet.

Initial attempts to take the climber away by helicopter were not successful due to continued high winds and dangerous flying conditions. Rescuers decided to move the patient by ground to a lower elevation.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the rescue crew that was with the patient was able to safely get the patient to Timberline Lodge parking lot where an Air Medic Evacuation Unit was standing-by to pick the patient up.

"The area can be very treacherous which makes it difficult for rescue attempts and we are being told there are high winds which are hampering rescue efforts," Deputy Mark Nikolai with the sheriff's office said in a news release.

At this time, the patient's name will not be released to allow for family notifications.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response RAT team, U.S. National Guard, and Mount Hood Ski Patrol are assisting with the rescue.

Earlier this year, a climber fell 700-1,100 feet in the Hogsback area and died.

