COUGAR, Wash. — Two hikers are being rescued after they got trapped on a rock within Lava Canyon on Saturday afternoon, according to Skamania County Sheriff's Office.

A Forest Service law enforcement officer and a volcano rescue crew are currently responding to the area, northeast of Cougar, Washington.

There are no reported injuries at this time and the hikers have not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

